Girls on the Run Greater Kalamazoo looking for coaches & volunteers

Adults can speak from experience when they say a coach or mentor made a tremendous impact on their life. Mentors can help children build confidence, provide encouragement, and teach responsibility.

Girls on the Run of Greater Kalamazoo aims to do just that, and if you want to have an impact on young lives in West Michigan, the group is looking for coaches and volunteers to mentor young girls throughout Kalamazoo.

There are 200 spots open at locations all across the Kalamazoo area. Volunteers must be 18 years and older, and will help train the girls in 20 lessons taking place March through May.

Women and men can both coach, and don't even have to be a runner!

The program culminates with the season-ending 5k celebration at Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium.

Registration for the spring season is open from December 1-15.

To sign up to coach or to register your girl, visit girlsontherunkazoo.org.