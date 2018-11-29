× Grand Rapids housing market named top 10 cities to watch in 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new report has named Grand Rapids, Michigan as one of the top 10 markets and neighborhoods to watch for growth in 2019, according to Trulia.

The study is based off job growth over the past year and vacancy rates, with Trulia ranking Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights as hottest neighborhood in the city, according to the study, happens to be Alger Heights.

Researchers also say Grand Rapids is a market with a good starter-home affordability and a large share of the adult population under the age of 35, which is the age of many first-time home buyers.

The full list of cities is below: