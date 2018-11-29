Great stocking stuffers made in Michigan, with love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're a huge fan of buying Michigan made products, and our state definitely doesn't lack in that department! Here's a few items recommended by the "From Michigan, With Love" holiday shopping guide that'll make great stocking stuffers.

Sanders Chocolate and Cookies

Sanders has been a Detroit favorite since June 17, 1875, offering premium ice cream, cookies, Bumpy Cake, gourmet dessert toppings, fine chocolates, and snacks!

Germack Nuts & Coffee

The Germack family began roasting pistachios, nuts, and seeds in Detroit’s Eastern Market in 1924 and is the oldest roaster of pistachio nuts in the United States. Over the years the company’s product lines grew to include dried fruits, chocolates, candies, nut butters, and gourmet gifts.

Kaleamazoo Chips

Kaleamazoo Chips are delicious dehydrated chips made form kale, which means all the goodness in the kale remains after the production process is complete. They come in four flavors, “Lemony Kick-It,” which packs a bold, clean, citrusy bite, “Lime Coconut,” a milder but just as delicious variety with shreds of organic coconut and hints of organic lime juice, “Garlic Parm,” made with real high quality Parmesan cheese, and “Choco Chili Cinnamon,” a sweet and spicy flavor made with real Michigan maple syrup for snackers with a sweet tooth.

Better Made Snack Foods

For holiday gift giving, Better Made sells a sampler box of 15 different freshly made snack foods. A wide variety of chips, popcorn, nacho chips, pretzels, potato sticks, pork rinds and other great items are available.

Devon's Mackinac Island Fudge & Popcorn Co.

Devon’s Mackinac Island Fudge Company creates some of Michigan’s finest fudge, popcorn, candies, and saltwater taffy anywhere! The company always uses ingredients from suppliers in Michigan because they know the value of supporting Michigan businesses. They innovate new flavors while keeping traditional ones, as well. Mackinac Island Fudge Company is open all year round with, including 50-plus flavors!

Dearborn Sausage & Hams

A family favorite since 1946, what holiday table would be complete without a delicious honey-glazed, spiral-sliced Dearborn Ham! Perfect for Christmas, New Years, and watching your favorite football team in action.

Heart of Michigan

For the best of Michigan Made everything, the must visit place is Heart Of Michigan! This business offers is a plethora of beautifully created Made In Michigan baskets that customers can design themselves by choosing the size and contents of each one, all using items from Michigan companies like Sanders, Better Made, Dearborn Sausage, Vernors, U.P. Foods, Germack, Schulers, and many, many more. You can be as creative you want, and these baskets make nice gifts for the home, as gifts for friends and family, shipping to people in or out of state, appreciation gifts, and more.

Blue Grill Foods

Blue Grill Foods, founded by Marianne Mansour, makes three delicious Mediterranean dressing flavors and is scheduled to introduce more in 2019. Mansour opened Blue Grill Restaurant in Milford in 2012 and her family dressings and marinades became so popular that she started selling them at the restaurant. The dressings are great on salads, as marinades, condiments on sandwiches, or a zesty snack dip. All Blue Grill products are made in Michigan, 100% natural, vegan, and vegetarian, and the company donates 10% of its profits to the ABTA (American Brain Tumor Association).