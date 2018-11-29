Greenville student removed from school bus after threat made to Middle School

GREENVILLE, Mich. – Greenville Public Schools were on lockdown for a short time Thursday morning after a potential threat was directed at the middle school.

Greenville Public Safety officers say a text message was sent by a student making a threat against the school during the time students were arriving. They were able to determine the student was on a bus heading to the school. They were able to stop the bus and the student was removed without incident.

A district spokeswoman says that no weapon was found on the student. Classes have resumed as scheduled.

 

