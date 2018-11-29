Learn how to survive active shooter at Kent County class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's office is working to educate people on how to survive an active shooting situation.

The Kent County Sheriff's office is hosting a Civilian Response to Active Shooter event training session on Thursday, November 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Plainfield Township Hall.

It's like a fire drill for the entire community. The free course teaches how to respond and react to disasters and high stress events, including an active shooter.

Organizers say people will learn how to follow an effective plan for keeping people safe requires a complete team effort and coordination. They plan to teach people more about the three words can help save your life: avoid, deny and defend.

"Statistics show that the more we prepare we talk about it and go over strategy, then you have a higher chance of survival if you were to ever be involved or around in active shooter or critical incident," said Mandy Bernal-Hill of the Kent County Sheriff's office.

If you can`t make it, the department is now offering to bring the training to an office near you. Space is limited for Thursday's training. You can sign up by calling 616-632-6228.