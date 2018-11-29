Lots of melting, wet weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- A pretty good November snowpack has been around for a few days, but that's not slated to last too long heading into the weekend.

We've got one more burst of wintry precipitation before everything melts this weekend, though. A smaller system to our south will deliver some moderate rainfall in Indiana, but I want you to look at Future Track's image from early Friday morning. The pink color in this instance is freezing rain.

While periods of freezing rain are unlikely for most of our area, some freezing drizzle is. I want you to have a better idea how this forms before you head out on the roads Friday morning. Our surface temperatures need to be at our below freezing for this to make any impact on the roads. This would look like rain but freeze on contact. I think freezing drizzle is possible for a few areas, but overall, this is about a 2 hour window at best.

A strong area of low pressure to our southwest is poised to impact us Saturday into early Sunday. At first, it will take a little bit for that warmer air to settle in. But showers develop ahead of this warm front, so we're looking at a windy and wet day. Cold air doesn't move in until Monday, so expect windy and wet conditions as this system approaches.

A strong east wind will be with us through much of the weekend as well. We've got expected wind gusts in excess of 40 mph at times.

Expect between a half an inch to an inch of rain by Sunday morning. Add this to the melting snowpack, and you're looking at very minor flooding concerns for this time of year as well.