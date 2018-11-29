Michigan is off to a great start, but Beilein says there’s room for improvement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich -- Michigan is unbeaten through 7 games this season with resume building wins over Villanova and Wednesday North Carolina.

Ignas Brazdeikis scored 24 points and Charles Matthews added 21. The Wolverines held North Carolina to just 39% shooting from the floor.

Still, head coach John Beilein says there is room for improvement.

"I hope we will get a whole lot better, Beilein said. "When you are a coach you see you weaknesses much more than you see your strengths sometimes and that is a weakness of mine as well. We have a lot of room to grow we need that bench to develop we need to get the freshman better and we need Teske to do something offensively for us too that would be huge. I think that Jordan Poole and guys like that 10 assists and 1 turnover is really good but I thought there were some other opportunities they could have seen some guys too so it is a breakdown, inch by inch you get 1 percent better everyday who know what can happen."

Michigan will host 19th ranked Purdue Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Big Ten opener for both teams.