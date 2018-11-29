Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A popular chain known for their barbeque is opening in West Michigan. City Barbeque will be coming to Kentwood in early 2019.

It will be located at 28th Street, and will be the company's first in the state.

City Barbeque says they smoke all meats on site, and will serve the same award-winning barbeque, sides, and desserts their guests know and love.

A grand opening date will be announced early next year, celebrating the location with special offers and events.

2. Another food option is now officially open in Kent County, and it's a blast from the past. The Common Restaurant is located on Cherry Street, and offers an experience straight out of the 70's.

The menu features retro comfort food, craft beer, and even 70's themed drinks.

The owner collected decorations and mementos that reminded her of her childhood, which are now on display in the restaurant.

3. We think of "Home Alone" as a movie, but the music from the holiday classic will be live on stage. The Grand Rapids Symphony is bringing the songs from "Home Alone" to DeVos Performance Hall.

"Home Alone" is a story of a young Macaulay Culkin, who gets left behind by his family during Christmas vacation and must protect his family's home from burglars.

Tickets start at $18, and are available on the symphony's website.

4. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kalamazoo. Twenty businesses are participating in the first ever downtown Kalamazoo Holiday Window Decorating Contest.

Many are decked out with Christmas memorabilia, lights, fun clothing, and that lamp leg made famous by the film "A Christmas Story."

The winner will be determined by public vote and you don't even have to brave the cold if you don't want to. Pictures of each of the storefronts are on the downtown Kalamazoo Facebook page, and the ones with the most likes wins.

Voting ends this Friday.

5. Any guesses on what the holiday season must-haves are?

A Walmart.com report shows the top-selling items from Thanksgiving weekend: The Instant Pot, Apple iPad, and Lego Large Creative Boxes took the cake on Cyber Monday.

Promoting more than 2,000 deals, Walmart.com Cyber Monday sales hit just shy of $3 billion.