Pedestrians take cover from ice falling from Chicago skyscrapers

CHICAGO - Warming temperatures are causing hazardous conditions in downtown Chicago Thursday.

WGN-TV is reporting ice is falling from several downtown buildings. Crews are blocking off Wacker Drive between Washington and Madison due to falling ice. Pedestrian walkways on Franklin Street from Madison Street to Washington Street are also closed due to falling ice.

Ice was also falling from a building on Pearson between Wabash and Rush Thursday morning. Police have blocked off the road there.

Facebook video showed pedestrians being warned of falling ice near the Willis Tower.