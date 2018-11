GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are looking for the man who spent part of Tuesday night throwing rocks at an ATM on Grand Rapids’ northeast side.

The incident was captured on bank surveillance cameras at the Bank of America at 1750 Michigan Street NE Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect came and left the scene in the car in the background.

Anyone with information can contact GRPD on their Facebook page or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.