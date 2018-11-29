Proposed cell phone tower sparks concerns of higher water rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A controversial project in the Caledonia area is causing division between local governments. A proposed cell phone tower which improves communication and brings people together is actually causing a rift between Caledonia Township and the Village of Caledonia.

Township officials are concerned a new tower will eventually impact township water rates.

"The proposed village site for the new tower is right about here," township treasurer Richard Robertson pointed to a map.

The village, which is physically located within the township, has reached an agreement with telecommunications company Skyway Towers LLC. The agreement would allow Skyway to lease village property and build a cell phone tower.

Robertson said the agreement was reached in April. However, he said the township learned about it indirectly just this month.

"The concern is that we have cell phone leases on our own tower which is literally a stone's throw away which has available space on it for lease," he explained.

The township's water tower is about seven-tenths of a mile from the village's proposed cell tower site. Township officials are concerned that competition from a new tower will cause wireless carriers to forgo renewing their leases on the water tower, thus hurting water fund revenue.

"We've had cell phone leases on those towers for years, and they generate, really, a generous revenue to our water system. This year alone about $90,000 will be the revenue off of our cell phone leases," Robertson explained.

The township treasurer said the $90,000 figure makes up about 15 percent of the township's water revenue. If wireless carriers jump towers, Robertson said higher water rates may have to be passed on to residents.

"What we are, in a sense, disappointed in is that (a) we were not more aware of it because we could have engaged with the village on this earlier, and then secondly, the fact that the lease as we said we think is not consistent with the township's own ordinance on telecommunications towers," Robertson explained.

He believes the village is going against its own written objectives which he said is to keep towers in the area to a minimum. Tonight, the village planning commission is discussing site plan approval and taking public comment. Robertson said he'll voice his concerns there.