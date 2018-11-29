Ringler signs Letter of Intent to wrestle at Central Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- Cedar Springs two-sport athlete Ryan Ringler has announced his college decision. During a signing at the high school on Thursday afternoon, Ringler signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Central Michigan University.

"I'm pretty excited," Ringler said, "I went up [to Mount Pleasant] my sophomore year on an unofficial visit, I got to know the guys pretty well and got to know the coaches. I really love the guys, I've gotten to know them really well over the years."

Ringler is 157-8 in his high school career and won a state title at the 171 pound weight class as a junior.

"I think the whole town is proud of Ryan," Cedar Springs wrestling coach Nick Emery said, "he's just worked extremely hard ever since he was four or five years old. His parents have taken him everywhere and it's a great opportunity for him to move on to the next level."

Away from the wrestling mat, Ringler also recorded over 100 tackles and nearly 1,000 rushing yards on the football field for the Red Hawks this fall.