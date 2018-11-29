× Search for next Michigan State president to remain closed

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Michigan State University board members leading the search for a new president say it will remain closed to the public.

Dianne Byrum and Melanie Foster announced in an email to the university community Wednesday that the board will make the decision and conduct interviews in private.

The Detroit Free Press reports Byrum and Foster say they’ve been advised by a consultant and a search firm that most highly qualified candidates are unwilling to be recruited in public and that Michigan State is competing for highly qualified candidates at a time when several other universities also are searching for new presidents confidentially.

Lou Anna Simon resigned as president in January amid fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal and is now charged with lying to police in their investigation . Michigan State then named former Gov. John Engler as interim president.