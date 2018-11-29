Switch over to Christmas decor with help from Changing Thymes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time once again to switch out the home decor for Christmas. For those looking for unique, eclectic, handmade and homemade, Changing Thymes in Grandville is definitely a place to check out!

Be sure to stop by the store to get good deals on decor at their holiday events:

December 1 & 2: Glitz and Glam Jewelry For Your Home

December 8 & 9: Snowflake Spectacular

Each event will also have holiday treats.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram !