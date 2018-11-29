Switch over to Christmas decor with help from Changing Thymes

Posted 10:33 AM, November 29, 2018, by

It's time once again to switch out the home decor for Christmas. For those looking for unique, eclectic, handmade and homemade, Changing Thymes in Grandville is definitely a place to check out!

Be sure to stop by the store to get good deals on decor at their holiday events:

December 1 & 2: Glitz and Glam Jewelry For Your Home

December 8 & 9: Snowflake Spectacular

Each event will also have holiday treats.

Changing Thymes is hosting a Holiday Extravaganza Friday Nov.9-Nov. 10. Enjoy discounts, door prizes and fun.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram !

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s