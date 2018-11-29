× Tax law changes affecting divorce cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Divorce can be ugly and a new tax law soon to go into effect could make some of them worse.

Changes coming to the IRS tax code is will enable the federal government to collect more revenue from divorce proceedings.

Currently spousal support has been taxable income for the recipient and tax deductible for the person paying. Starting with divorces finalized in 2019, the person paying alimony will no longer be able to deduct it and those receiving it won’t have to pay taxes on it. Those who get their divorces and plans finalized before the end of the year will get to use the current rules.

This means that there is a rush by some to finalize divorces before the end of 2018. Local divorce attorneys say there is a rush going on now to their offices.

