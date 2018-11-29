Warm your tummy this weekend at the Ada Chili & Beer Festival

Posted 11:32 AM, November 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:31AM, November 29, 2018

After watching the Ada Holiday Parade on Saturday, you may find yourself in need of a warm up. The 5th annual Ada Chili and Beer Festival takes place right after the parade and happening close by, so it's the perfect solution!

Stop by the Community Church and sample beers from 29 breweries, and 40 chilies made by members of the community.

Proceeds from the event go to Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan and Community Ada.

The Ada Chili and Beer Festival is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community Church is located at 7239 Thornapple River Drive South East.

Tickets are available for purchase the day of the event at the church.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/adachilibeer.

