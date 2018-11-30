× 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl touring Grand Rapids pubs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The twelve days of Christmas are about to get a lot merrier.

The 2nd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl is happening Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

A variety of pubs around Grand Rapids are participating and there’s no set path. Participants can travel from bar to bar at their leisure.

Registration is available at The B.O.B. and lasts from noon until 4 p.m.

Everyone that registers will get a 16oz Santa Statium Cup and a wristband.

For more details and rules about the bar crawl, head to the event page on Facebook.