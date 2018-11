Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- The Wyoming basketball team made 13 three-point field goals in a 78-33 win over Grandville on Thursday night.

Junior guard Menalito McGee connected on 7 from beyond the arc and scored a game-high 23 points for the Wolves.

Wyoming is off until December 7th when it plays at Jenison, Grandville will visit defending class B state champion Benton Harbor next Tuesday.