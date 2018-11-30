Adopt Sasha for $20 special HSWM event, Dec. 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sasha is a 3-year-old Boxer-mix who is extremely social and loves to play. She is heartworm positive which means she will have to return to HSWM for heartworm treatment.

Need even more incentive to adopt Sasha or another loving animal? On December 1 BISSELL Pet Foundation is paying the balance of adoption fees above $20. J Brinks Motor Sales is sponsoring heartworm positive treatment & medication for dogs. Santa will also be at this event with cookies and punch!

Here are a few details to know before heading out to adopt a pet for the event:

*Kittens & puppies are not available on this date.

*There will be a required purchase of a dog license for all residents of Kent County. Fees range from $15 to $65.

*It is the owner's responsibility to check with landlords on pet restrictions.

*It is not required to be pre-approved but highly encouraged to come in to fill out paperwork and talk with an adoption counselor.

*There will NOT be pre-approved hours for this event.

For more information, call 616-453-8900 or visit hswestmi.org.