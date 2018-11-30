Suspects sought in PNC Bank robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police in Kalamazoo are looking for the suspects in a morning bank robbery.

Police were called to the PNC Bank at 4320 Stadium Drive at about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release that two men entered the building and robbed the business with handguns. No injuries have been reported.

A police dog was brought in to track the suspects, but no arrests have been made. Police released surveillance images of the suspects Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.