LANSING, Mich. – A West Michigan State Senator has introduced a bill in Lansing that would limit home-grown marijuana without a license.

Arlan Meekhoff (R-West Olive) is sponsoring Senate Bill 1243, which was introduced by Senator Michael Kowall.

The bill would amend the proposal passed by voters in November to legalize recreational marijuana to require licenses for all growing operations.

To pass, the bill will need three-quarters of the Senate and House to support.