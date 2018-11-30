× Calvin College sets date to change to Calvin University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Calvin College will officially become Calvin University on July 10, 2019.

The Grand Rapids school made the announcement that the institution would become a university this past spring. The date for the change was announced Thursday and will coincide with the birthday of Protestant Reformer John Calvin, for whom the school is named. John Calvin was born July 10, 1509 in Noyon, France.

The class of 2019 will be the 99th class to graduate from Calvin College. The 100th class will be the first to graduate from Calvin University in 2020.