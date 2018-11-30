Calvin College sets date to change to Calvin University

Posted 8:57 AM, November 30, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Calvin College will officially become Calvin University on July 10, 2019.

The Grand Rapids school made the announcement that the institution would become a university this past spring. The date for the change was announced Thursday and will coincide with the birthday of Protestant Reformer John Calvin, for whom the school is named. John Calvin was born July 10, 1509 in Noyon, France.

The class of 2019 will be the 99th class to graduate from Calvin College. The 100th class will be the first to graduate from Calvin University in 2020.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s