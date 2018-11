Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For years the holiday season in Muskegon has had one event that officially kicks things off, the Singing Christmas Tree!

For those who haven't seen or heard it, it's truly a sight to behold. Unfortunately tickets for this year's show are already sold out, but Todd went to Frauenthal Center to get a behind the scenes look at the tree, and talk with the performers.

If you're amazed after watching this video, be sure to plan ahead for next year and make it a part of the family holiday tradition.