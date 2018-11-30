Food Fight Fridays: Wayland Union High School

Posted 10:39 AM, November 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:30AM, November 30, 2018

WAYLAND, Mich. -- We continued our 'Food Fight Fridays' and made our way out to Wayland Union High School.

Students and staff really pulling together to make it all possible, so far all the schools we've gone to have collected more than 37 thousand pounds of food.

Feeding America West Michigan helps distribute to pantries, shelter and after school programs throughout west Michigan.

The total amount collected from Wayland Union was 6,185, this equates to 5,154 meals put directly into our community putting them in third place behind East Kentwood!

Thornapple Kellogg holds the lead with FOX 17 'Food Fight Fridays' collecting more than 7,000 lbs of food.

