Ford Airport president and CEO resigns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is looking for a new leader.

The GFIA Airport Authority Board accepted the resignation of CEO and President Jim Gill Friday. In a press release, the board says that Gill will immediately become a consultant to the airport. According to the release, Gill is now pursuing other “opportunities in the private sector that have been presented to him.”

Brian Picardat has been appointed as interim CEO while the board begins a nationwide search for Gill’s replacement. Picardat is currently the vice president and chief financial officer and has 30 years of service in airport leadership. He currently oversees accounting and finance, purchasing, parking and ground transportation at the airport.

The board expects to have a new president in 2019.