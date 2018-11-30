Four people arrested for stealing ATM from Kalamazoo Co. party store

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people have been arrested for stealing an ATM machine from a Kalamazoo County party store.

Deputies say they were called to Ziggy’s Party Store in the 5300 block of Riverview Drive when an alarm at the store was activated at about 3:30 a.m. There, they found the store had been broken into and an ATM was missing.

Deputies found a rental truck leaving the area and stopped it. The ATM was found in the back of the truck.

Four people were taken into custody and are currently awaiting formal charges.