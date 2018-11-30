Free HIV testing on World AIDS Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- On the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day, the Kent County Health Department is encouraging everyone to come in and get tested for HIV at no charge.

The free, walk-in testing will take place on Saturday, December 1 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the department located at 700 Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Officials say the test involves a simple finger poke and the results come back in about 20 minutes.

A certified HIV counselor will also be on-hand to provide advice on how to protect yourself from the disease.

If you're living with HIV and you need help getting into care, call the health department at 616-632-7172 or walk-in and ask for a nurse.