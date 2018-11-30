Grand Rapids considering charging for parking on weekends, evenings

Posted 5:26 AM, November 30, 2018, by , Updated at 06:32AM, November 30, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may soon cost you more money to park in downtown Grand Rapids.

City leaders are considering charging people to park between 8 a..m to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and also noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Currently, drivers don’t need to fill their parking meters after 6 p.m. on weekdays, or at all on the weekends.

The report by MLive says it would result in a higher turnover rate for parking spots.

This is one of several recommendations related to parking, made by city staff.

The mobile GR and parking services department will be accepting input from the public, and community stakeholders before anything is approved.

1 Comment

  • Matt

    Thats a great way to get more people to come downtown and spend money! I understand you need the revenue but how about you right more speeding tickets.

    Reply