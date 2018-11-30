× Group complains about ‘three wise men’ atop public school

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Christmas music playing over speakers and festive decorations throughout downtown illustrate Newaygo’s holiday spirit. However, a group has taken issue with a display overlooking the town.

The three wise men, a biblical reference to the birth of Jesus Christ, and the Star of David sit atop a public elementary school. Mitch Kahle, a member of the Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists (MACRA), said his group received a complaint and photos of the display from an area resident.

“We’ve asked the school to remove what is, in essence, a nativity scene from the top of the school and from school property. If this were on private property this wouldn’t be an issue,” Kahle explained.

He said his group wrote a letter to Newaygo Public School’s superintendent. MACRA posted about their complaint on Facebook which has led to hundreds of responses that are mostly in favor of keeping the display.

“We understand that these situations sometimes will make people upset, but just like in Grand Haven where their nativity scene had been up for 70 years, that’s now been gone for 5 years. The city council voted to remove it, and no complaints about it now,” Kahle said.

Newaygo resident Sandy Emmerick told FOX 17, “I personally don’t judge. This is their opinion. This is my opinion.”

Emmerick and several other the people FOX 17 spoke to in town said the display has been there for decades. It’s the view from her front window at Market 41 antique shop.

“I’m a Christian and this is our little town in Newaygo, and we enjoy it,” she said.

Barbara Boelkins, a Newaygo resident said, “The symbols of Christianity and Christ’s birth mean a lot to me and to other people who are believers. So I’m glad to stand up and say, ‘Leave it alone’.”

Newaygo Public Schools superintendent Peg Thelen Mathis issued the following statement:

“We have received a complaint from MACRA. We are working with our attorneys to formulate an appropriate response. We are in no way seeking a primary effect of advancing or inhibiting religion.”

Mathis also took to her Facebook page to expound on her thoughts about the display.

State representative Jon Bumstead posted his support for the display on Facebook.