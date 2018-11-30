GRPS adds meetings for input on superintendent search

Posted 2:45 PM, November 30, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Public Schools have added an additional meeting to collect input from the community on their next superintendent.

Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal is retiring at the end of the school year.

Additional community input meetings are scheduled for December 3 at City High Middle School at 1720 Plainfield Avenue NE and on December 5 at Sibley Elementary School at 943 Sibley NW.  Both meetings run from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Childcare is available and refreshments are provided. There is also a raffle to win a $50 gift card.

Anyone unable to attend can also submit their thoughts by clicking here.

