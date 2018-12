× Jersey Boys performing weekend shows in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for some fun entertainment this weekend, the Jersey Boys are in West Michigan for a handful of performances.

There are still tickets to see the award-winning Broadway musical for 5 shows at DeVos Performance Hall.

Broadway Grand Rapids says the shows run Friday through Sunday, with tickets starting at less than $50 each.

For more information and to purchase your own tickets, head to ticketmaster.com.