LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A man is dead after a house fire.

It started around 11 p.m. Thursday night at a home on Grand River Drive in Lowell Township of Kent County.

Deputies say a man - in his 50's- died from his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

As for what caused the fire, that remains under investigation.

No names have been released. If you know anything, call police.