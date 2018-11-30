Mobile home catches fire in Portage; no serious injuries

PORTAGE, Mich. — Firefighters arriving on the scene of a mobile-home fire in Portage on Friday evening encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions in the center of the structure.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says in a news release the fire at 4060 North Valley Circle was contained within 25 minutes of firefighters’ arrival. DPS Fire Division Battalion Chief Tim Foley tells FOX 17 the fire broke out around 6:22 p.m., and no one was inside at the time.

Fire crews remained on the scene for about three hours, performing fire suppression, as well as ventilation and investigation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshall. The DPS says about $25,000 damage was done to the mobile home and the contents inside.

One minor injury to a firefighter was reported.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Portage DPS police division, as well as the Comstock Fire Department and Pride Care ambulance. Texas, Oshtemo and off duty personnel assisted with staffing city fire stations during the fire, according to the DPS.