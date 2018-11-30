Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Grand Rapids Griffins are partnering with the Salvation Army in Kent County for a special game tonight. It's the fourth annual Red Kettle Game to help collect money for Salvation Army's Red Kettle Fundraiser.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Griffins players will be wearing specially branded red jersey's for the event that will be signed and auctioned off after. Money raised will allow Salvation Army to help area families year round.

Order tickets online on the Griffin's website and use the promo code "Red Kettle."

2. It may soon cost more money to park in downtown Grand Rapids. City leaders are considering charging people to park between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and also noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Currently, drivers don't need to fill their parking meters after 6 p.m. on weekdays, or at all on the weekends.

The Mobile GR and Parking Services Department will be accepting input from the public, and community stakeholders before anything is approved.

3. Saturday marks the official start of the holiday season downtown Grand Rapids with the annual Light Up Downtown event.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Presidential Museum before shifting over to Ah-Nab-Awen Park, where a lighting ceremony will be held.

From there, the Drumline Parade takes the group to Rosa Parks Circle for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30.

See Santa and Mrs. Claus and check out some live ice-carving while you're there too!

4. Looking for some fun entertainment this weekend? The Jersey Boys are in West Michigan for a handful of performances.

There are still tickets to see the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical for five shows at DeVos Performance Hall.

Tickets start at less than $50 each.

For more information and to get tickets, head to ticketmaster.com.

5. The popular Electric Forest Festival is scaling back its lineup.

Next summer, the music festival in Rothbury will be held for only one weekend, rather than two.

Organizers posted on Facebook that the Electric Forest grounds are undergoing upgrades and there's a new multiyear conservation plan for Sherwood Forest.

Electric Forest 2019 will now run from June 27-30.