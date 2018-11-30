× ‘Noose’ found at Holland company found to be a ‘hoop’ used for a game

HOLLAND, Mich. – The president company where an alleged “noose” was found hanging from a ceiling says that it was actually part of a game played by workers during downtown.

An employee shared a photo this week on social media of the “noose” hanging at Request Foods in Holland. The employee said that she liked working at the company until seeing the “noose”.

Company President Steve DeWitt released a statement Friday afternoon saying that after investigating, they found that the “noose” was actually a makeshift “hoop” that had been created during an earlier shift, for a game they played on their downtime. When the team member who made the hoop was told about how it was perceived by a colleague on the later shift, he was “extremely remorseful and distressed.”

“He shared with management that it was not his intention to harm anyone,” DeWitt says in a press release. “Along with management, the team members sat down for a conversation this afternoon where the facts were shared and an apology was extended and accepted.”