× Police: GR Symphony intern killed in Berrien Co crash

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The location was on U.S.-12 at the end of the off-ramp to southbound US-31 in Bertrand Township.

Police say An-na Kim, a Korean native and Andrews University graduate, was killed in the crash. They also say she was an intern with the Grand Rapids Symphony.

A pickup truck driven by Thomas Doyle, 39, of South Bend was heading westbound on US-12 and struck Kim’s vehicle “that had just ramped off of US-31 Bypass southbound,” according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Police say Kim’s Chrysler Sebring was struck in the door on the driver’s side. Both vehicles then wound up in the median. Berrien County crash investigators “believe that Kim may have pulled out into the path of the pickup truck”, but police are still investigating.

They don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which happened around 11:39 a.m..

Responding to the crash scene were the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Unit, Pokagon Tribal Police, SMACS ambulance, Bertrand Township Fire and Andrews University Security police.