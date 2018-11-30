Police: Suspect arrested in Woodland Mall theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Authorities say a person was arrested after allegedly stealing from Woodland Mall Friday morning.

The incident was reported at about 7:20 a.m. Kentwood Police say the suspect was seen on security cameras breaking into a Sprint kiosk and taking jackets from other displays at the mall.

The person left from the western end of the building and jumped over a fence when they saw police arriving in the area, according to police. They allegedly fled west into Grand Rapids and were later arrested after being tracked by police dogs.

The mall was open for workers but not to the public at the time of the alleged theft, police said in a release. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is currently behind bars at the Kent County jail and the case is being reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.