Shop, mix, and mingle at Mercy Health’s Shoppe Soirée

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Start checking off items on that Christmas shopping list while benefiting Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center at their Shoppe Soirée!

All of the merchandise available for purchase is from The Shoppe at Saint Mary's. The gift shop staff and Shoppe Society members have hand selected everything for the event, including clothing items, decor, journals, accessories and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Boutique at the Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center, which offers an extensive collection of innovative products and services for those dealing with all types of cancer.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, December 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rooftop Garden at the Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center.

It cost $50 for general admission and $75 for First Class Shopping Pass. Register online at SaintMarysEvents.com or general admission at the door.

Also, start or end the evening at MeXo Restaurant & Tequila Mezcal Bar located at 118 Fulton Street E. 25 percent of the proceeds brought in from 5-10 p.m will be donated to The Boutique.