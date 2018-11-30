Three-vehicle crash closes highway in Spring Lake for two hours

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No one was seriously injured, but traffic was tied up for a couple hours Friday on a busy road in Spring Lake Township following a late-afternoon crash.

It happened in the intersection of Cleveland Street (M-104) and Krueger Street, around 4:49 p.m.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says three vehicles were involved. Preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck driven by Timothy Storm of Cedar Springs was heading eastbound on Cleveland Street when traffic slowed in front of him, due to traffic congestion. Police say Storm hit the brakes and tried to avoid striking the cars in front of him.

But they say his big-rig crossed the center line and struck a car head-on driven by James Hayes, 32, of Grand Rapids. Police say Hayes was injured, but was in relatively good condition after the crash.

“This collision forced the (car) into a nearby Dodge Caravan driven by Elizabeth Ernzer, who “suffered unknown neck injuries…and was transported to Hackley Hospital by North Ottawa Ambulance.” Ernzer is 42, and from Nunica.

Storm, 58, was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says a diesel-fuel lake from the semi after the crash had to be cleaned up. The Ottawa County Hazardous Materials Team, Young’s Environmental Cleanup and member of the Spring Lake Township Fire Department all responded.

Cleveland Street/M-104 was closed eastbound until 7 p.m. Friday.