Two arrested in string of cell phone thefts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested two people and know of several others who have been involved in a recent string of thefts of cell phones from area stores.

Sgt. Joel Roon tells FOX 17 that six people were taken into custody on Friday and two of them have been arrested. Roon says they know there are more people involved. “We believe this group has connections as far east as maybe Flint and we believe there’s been some cell phone rips as far south as Jackson.”

Roon says that the thefts have ranged from armed robberies during business hours to after hour break-ins. The target is always higher value smart phones.

