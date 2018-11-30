West Michigan has seen almost no sunshine this November

WEST MICHIGAN — If you have been thinking November has been nothing but gloomy this year, you are not wrong.

9% of the daylight hours this November has featured sun. Out of the 30 days, that works out to about 3 days total of sunshine.

Even though November is typically one of our cloudiest months, second behind December, November sunshine this year has been exceptionally low. Normal sunshine for the month of November is 27% or around 8 days.

The constant waves of cold air and multiple storm systems are to blame for our permacloud. With December usually featuring less sunshine than November, don’t expect the cloudy trend to get much better as we round out 2018.