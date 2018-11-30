× What’s On – Week 13 NFL Broadcasts

FOX 17 – The doubleheader is back on Fox this week, and West Michigan gets to see two high-powered football teams.

Unfortunately, neither of them are the Detroit Lions. One of them is playing against the Lions though!

The 1:00 p.m. game will feature our guys taking on the best team in the NFC (since New Orleans lost Thursday night) in a matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams. At 4:30 p.m., Fox’s America’s Game of the Week features the New England Patriots hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

CBS only gets one game this week and in our market, we’ll only get to see Kansas City Chiefs take on the Oakland Raiders at 4:30 p.m.