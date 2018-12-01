× “A great American leader”: Ford family remembers President George H.W. Bush

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Children of former U.S. President Gerald R. Ford issued statements Saturday remembering President George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday night at the age of 94.

Mike Ford is the son of President Ford and Betty Ford, and chair of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. In a statement, he described President Bush as “not only a kind and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and leader of the Bush family, but also as a great American leader and public servant for our nation for over seven decades … Our father and mother cherished the deep and sacred friendship which they shared with President and Mrs. Bush.”

In 2016, the Ford Foundation awarded President Bush the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Susan Ford Bales, Daughter of President Ford, praised President Bush’s military record and his tenure as a public servant. Bush served the Ford administration as representative to China, then as CIA director.

“Americans knew that we could always depend on George H. W. Bush to get the job done, and get the job done right,” said Ford Bales in a Statement. “And that is exactly what he did – without fail – time and time again.”