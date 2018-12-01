A rainy weekend in West Michigan, but snow returns soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see cloudy skies with rain moving in from south to north. Some freezing rain is possible early on as temperatures hoover around the freezing mark. The light to heavy rain will remain scattered through the day and can cause some ponding out on the roadways with the aid of melting snow. Wind gusts can work upwards of 35 mph as temperatures climb into the upper 30 and in some spots lower 40s.

If you are heading to any holiday outdoor event or tree lightning this evening you have to bundle up with your rain coat. Wind and rain will be with us this evening through any event kicking off December 1st!

Overnight temperatures will stay pretty steady and actually rise a bit heading into tomorrow morning. Sunday the rain will continue to be scattered across West Michigan in a more hit or miss fashion with lighter showers. Bad news is that snow return Sunday night with colder air being ushered in. Those snow showers will linger into your Monday morning commute.

Colder air remains for the rest of this upcoming week with snow chances remaining. Lake Effect snow expected for Wednesday. Bundle up!