Deyman, Nott lead Jenison to big win over Cedar Springs

Posted 1:04 AM, December 1, 2018, by

JENSION, Mich -- Nate Deyman had 21 points while Kyle Nott added ten in Jenison's 70-35 win over Cedar Springs at home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s