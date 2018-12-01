× Kalamazoo Cracker Barrel closes permanently after salmonella outbreak investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich — The Cracker Barrel restaurant near I-94 and S. 9th St. is voluntarily closing its’ doors for good following a salmonella outbreak investigation.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department (HCS), along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) began investigating the location in June 2018 for health code violations and reports of food borne illnesses. HCS officials said the establishment voluntarily closed in June to begin facility renovations and worked with them to ensure all Michigan Food Law requirements were met to reopen.

On Tuesday November 27th, a salmonella diagnosis prompted a test by state officials and on Wednesday, 28th HCS received a letter from Cracker Barrel Corporate indicating they would close their Kalamazoo location permanently. HCS officials said the final voluntary closure was in response to environmental preliminary test results from Cracker Barrel’s private testing firm indicating that significant salmonella contamination was found. The state’s test results are expected next week.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson said “Cracker Barrel has been responsive and cooperative throughout the outbreak investigation. We continue to work with Cracker Barrel and their employees to ensure there are no health risks.”

Salmonella is a strain of bacteria that can make people sick. A person can get salmonella infection from a variety of sources, including eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water, or from contact with infected animals or people and not washing hands afterwards.

Most persons infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection, however it can take up to 16 days after the initial exposure to present symptoms. The illness usually lasts 4-7 days and most individuals recover without treatment. However, in some persons, symptoms may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.