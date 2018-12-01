Kalamazoo Hackett earns quality early season win over Coloma

KALMAZOO, Mich -- Heath Baldwin took his outstanding performance from the football field to the basketball court on Friday night, dropping 38 points in the 79-67 win over Coloma. Connor Wurtz and Krew Conroy would add solid efforts as well in the win.
