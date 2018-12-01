Kalamazoo Hackett earns quality early season win over Coloma

Posted 1:01 AM, December 1, 2018, by

KALMAZOO, Mich -- Heath Baldwin took his outstanding performance from the football field to the basketball court on Friday night, dropping 38 points in the 79-67 win over Coloma. Connor Wurtz and Krew Conroy would add solid efforts as well in the win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s