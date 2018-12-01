No rest, no problem: VanKoevering and Unity Christian get big opening night win

Posted 1:10 AM, December 1, 2018, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Just one week removed from winning their first-ever state championship in football, T.J. VanKoevering and the Crusaders were taking on Kelloggsville in basketball. Unity held the Rockets to a low-scoring first half as they cruised to a 69-44 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s