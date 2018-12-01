Parking meter hours may be expand in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted 11:49 PM, December 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:52PM, December 1, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may soon cost you more money to park in downtown Grand Rapids.

City leaders are considering charging people to park between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and also 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Currently, drivers don’t need to fill their parking meters after 6 p.m. on weekdays, and it’s free on the weekends.

This is one of several recommendations related to parking made by city staff.

The Mobile GR and parking services department will be accepting input from the public, and community stakeholders before anything is approved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s