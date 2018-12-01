× Parking meter hours may be expand in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may soon cost you more money to park in downtown Grand Rapids.

City leaders are considering charging people to park between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and also 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Currently, drivers don’t need to fill their parking meters after 6 p.m. on weekdays, and it’s free on the weekends.

This is one of several recommendations related to parking made by city staff.

The Mobile GR and parking services department will be accepting input from the public, and community stakeholders before anything is approved.