Reeths-Puffer hockey gets second win of young season

Posted 12:56 AM, December 1, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Reeths-Puffer hockey team used a big offensive day to cruise to a 9-2 win over Kenowa Hills at LC Walker Arena.

